Nadim Ahmed Sells 8,400 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $99,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $30.19.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
