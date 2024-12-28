adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.4 days.
adidas Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ADDDF opened at $247.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87. adidas has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $270.25.
About adidas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.