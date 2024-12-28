Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech Sells 5,600 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 5,600 shares of Propel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $202,345.92.

Cindy Usprech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of Propel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $32,899.70.

TSE PRL opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRL. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Propel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

