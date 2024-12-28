Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,500. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Photronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

