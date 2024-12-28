Grant Farhall Sells 8,218 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 8,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $18,079.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,553. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Getty Images Price Performance
GETY stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GETY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Further Reading
