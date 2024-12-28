Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Purchases A$10,065.60 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Chang Lee acquired 139,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,065.60 ($6,251.93).

Besra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Get Besra Gold alerts:

About Besra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Besra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Malaysia. It holds a 97.8% interest in the Bau Gold project located in Sarawak, East Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Besra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Besra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.