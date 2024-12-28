Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Purchases A$10,065.60 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Chang Lee acquired 139,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,065.60 ($6,251.93).
Besra Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.
About Besra Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Besra Gold
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Besra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Besra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.