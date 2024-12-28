Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$16,710.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, William Brennan purchased 1,227 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.43 per share, with a total value of C$69,239.61.

On Thursday, December 12th, William Brennan purchased 171 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, William Brennan acquired 7,286 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,050.64.

On Monday, November 25th, William Brennan bought 43 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.66 per share, with a total value of C$2,479.38.

On Wednesday, November 20th, William Brennan purchased 1,738 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,587.40.

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan acquired 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.01 per share, with a total value of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan bought 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan purchased 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00.

Shares of AIF opened at C$56.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 939.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$40.01 and a 12 month high of C$61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.11.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

