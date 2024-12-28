NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 28,161 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,841.99 ($6,734.15).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Sebastian Evans bought 26,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,267.08).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sebastian Evans bought 24,202 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,979.99 ($7,440.99).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Announces Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

