TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Brendan May Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) Director Brendan May purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,034.80. This represents a 33.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TMC the metals Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,615 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

