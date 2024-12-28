Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Daniel Palumbo Buys 20,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Palumbo bought 20,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($14,906.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

