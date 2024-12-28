Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Daniel Palumbo Buys 20,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Palumbo bought 20,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($14,906.83).
Coventry Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Coventry Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coventry Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.