Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,048.00.

Philippe Fortier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Philippe Fortier purchased 25,000 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF opened at C$2.34 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

