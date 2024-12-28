Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.2 days.
Parex Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
PARXF opened at $9.31 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.
Parex Resources Company Profile
