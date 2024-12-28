Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.2 days.

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

PARXF opened at $9.31 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.