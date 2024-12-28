Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declines By 34.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

