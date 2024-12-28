Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declines By 34.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
