BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
