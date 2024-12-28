Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Decreases By 34.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Featured Stories
