Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CJPRY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.36. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

