Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ MBINM opened at $26.08 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

