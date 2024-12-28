Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPRO shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Draganfly Stock Down 2.5 %

DPRO stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.