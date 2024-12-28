Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
Shares of BVNRY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.65. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bavarian Nordic A/S
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.