Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Update

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.
Tecsys Price Performance
Shares of Tecsys stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.
Tecsys Company Profile
