Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Drops By 29.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 22,919.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $19,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth $15,358,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 3,689.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7,392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $192.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.29. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a one year low of $164.27 and a one year high of $206.52.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

