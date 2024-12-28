Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,691,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 473,237 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,351,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 435,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 55,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
HFRO opened at $5.16 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
