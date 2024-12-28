Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SZLMY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.