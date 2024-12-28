Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
SZLMY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $42.70.
Swiss Life Company Profile
