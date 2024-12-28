Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in December

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
Impala Platinum stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.
About Impala Platinum
