Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in December

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Impala Platinum stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.