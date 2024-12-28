China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

CYYHF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

