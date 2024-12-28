China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
CYYHF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
