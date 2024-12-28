Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) & Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -71.32% -308.49% -53.66% Northwest Biotherapeutics -4,666.29% N/A -261.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Northwest Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $8.62 million 0.84 -$7.79 million ($10.99) -0.44 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.93 million 187.04 -$62.60 million ($0.08) -3.42

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

