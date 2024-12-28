Reviewing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 36.20% 8.84% 4.98% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.25% 0.13% 0.06%

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for AvalonBay Communities and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 11 7 0 2.39 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.88 billion 10.93 $928.83 million $7.31 30.26 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.45 billion 1.12 -$78.02 million ($0.29) -46.83

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.