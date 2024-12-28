Contrasting Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Temenos and Datasea”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos $1.00 billion 5.26 $134.68 million N/A N/A Datasea $38.18 million 0.40 -$11.38 million N/A N/A

Temenos has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Temenos has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Temenos and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Datasea -34.88% -713.09% -272.21%

Summary

Temenos beats Datasea on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

