Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Announces Extension of Initial Business Combination Deadline

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ: AIMAU) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing on December 27, 2024, that the company has extended the date by which it must complete its initial business combination. The extension moves the deadline from December 28, 2024, to January 28, 2025.

Get alerts:

Following an extraordinary general meeting held on April 23, 2024, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I secured approval to amend its amended and restated memorandum and articles of associations, allowing the company to extend the period to consummate an initial business combination up to nine times. Each extension period, referred to as a “Monthly Extension,” requires a payment to the Trust Account. On December 27, 2024, the company deposited $60,000 as the New Monthly Extension Payment, enabling the extension of the business combination deadline to January 28, 2025.

This extension marks the ninth in a series of up to nine Monthly Extensions permitted under the amended Charter. An unsecured promissory note of $60,000 was issued to I-Fa Chang, a member and manager of Aimfinity Investment LLC, the company’s sponsor, to formalize the payment made for the extension. The Note, which bears no interest, is payable upon the consummation of the business combination or upon the Maturity Date.

If certain conditions are met, Mr. Chang has the option to convert the Promissory Note into Private Units of the company. This conversion right is detailed in the final prospectus of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I. The issuance of the Note was conducted under an exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

The company also issued a press release on December 27, 2024, announcing the New Extension. This extension is part of the broader strategy designed to facilitate the completion of an initial business combination within the specified timeframe.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full details included in the Form 8-K filing and the associated exhibits for a comprehensive understanding of the announcement made by Aimfinity Investment Corp. I. The disclosure provides insight into the company’s financial activities, compliance measures, and strategic decisions.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s 8K filing here.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

Recommended Stories