Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WLACU) made a significant announcement on December 27, 2024, indicating that holders of the units from its initial public offering can opt to independently trade the company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants starting December 30, 2024. These units consist of one Class A ordinary share of the company, valued at $0.0001 per share, and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. Fractional warrants will not be issued upon the separation of units; only whole warrants will be available for trading. The expected trading symbols for the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are “WLAC” and “WLACW,” respectively, on the Nasdaq Global Market.

To separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants, holders will need to instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the designated transfer agent for the company. The move to enable separate trading is anticipated to introduce more flexibility in trading activities for investors interested in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.

As part of the filing, Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. also declared itself as an emerging growth company. An emerging growth company is defined under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company, however, has not elected to use the extended transition period for adhering to any new or revised financial accounting standards.

Furthermore, the filing unveiled the appointment of BTIG, LLC as the sole book-running manager for the offering. In addition to this information, according to the company’s registration statement and prospectus, potential risks and uncertain conditions could affect the forward-looking statements made by the company. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. expressed its commitment to updating these statements as necessary, in compliance with legal requirements.

The exhibit attached to the filing, labeled as Exhibit 99.1, outlines additional details regarding the separate trading initiative and provides insights into the company’s vision, operations, and future plans. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to this exhibit for a more comprehensive understanding of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.’s strategic direction.

Please note that the information provided in the announcement is based on the filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is aimed at keeping all stakeholders informed about the recent developments within Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. The company continues to focus on executing its strategic objectives and enhancing shareholder value.

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 3, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

