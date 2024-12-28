AltC Acquisition Approves Salary Raises for Executive Team in Recent 8-K Filing

AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that its Compensation Committee has approved salary increases for key executives. The Board of Directors approved the raises for Jacob DeWitte, the Chief Executive Officer, and R. Craig Bealmear, the Chief Financial Officer, increasing their annual base salaries from $500,000 to $625,000 and from $400,000 to $440,000, respectively. Additionally, the Committee raised the annual target bonus opportunities for the executives and the Chief Operating Officer Caroline Cochran from 50% to 65% of their base salaries, effective from January 1, 2025.

The filing, dated December 27, 2024, under Item 5.02 of Departure of Directors or Certain Officers, outlines the adjusted compensation for the executive team. These changes in compensation packages reflect the company’s efforts to retain and motivate its leadership amidst evolving market conditions.

AltC Acquisition is a Delaware corporation operating in the financial sector, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. The company’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol OKLO.

The agreement detailed in the filing underscores the commitment of AltC Acquisition to rewarding and retaining talent crucial to driving the company’s growth strategy. Such adjustments in executive compensation are often seen as strategic moves to align leadership incentives with corporate objectives and shareholder interests.

The Company’s decision reflects an ongoing trend in the industry where companies strive to attract and retain top talent in a competitive market landscape. These adjustments may signal a strong outlook for AltC Acquisition and a strategic approach to rewarding its key leadership team.

The company’s initiative to increase executive compensation is subject to the approvals outlined in the filing and is aimed at enhancing performance and aligning incentives with the company’s long-term objectives.

This article is a summary based on the information provided in AltC Acquisition’s recent 8-K filing and is in compliance with the regulations governing the disclosure of material information to shareholders and the investing public.

