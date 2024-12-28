STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane Sells 18,001 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$75,604.20.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.26. The firm has a market cap of C$295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

