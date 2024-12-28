Insider Buying: ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Buys 1,765 Shares of Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Holly Kramer purchased 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$28.22 ($17.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,808.30 ($30,936.83).
ANZ Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.
