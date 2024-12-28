Insider Buying: ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Buys 1,765 Shares of Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Holly Kramer purchased 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$28.22 ($17.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,808.30 ($30,936.83).

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZ Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

About ANZ Group

Further Reading

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

