Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Craig Saldanha Sells 1,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,368.42. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $38,050.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.83 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

