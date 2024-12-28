Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,577.24. This trade represents a 5.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 67.9% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,104,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 851,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

View Our Latest Report on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.