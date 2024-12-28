Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Robert Brent Fryk Buys 68,500 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Brent Fryk acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,731.50.

Robert Brent Fryk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Brent Fryk sold 29,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$23,895.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

