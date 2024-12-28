Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,617.14. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $37,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

