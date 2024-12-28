Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,617.14. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $37,090.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $37,220.00.
- On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $37,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.
Summit Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream
About Summit Midstream
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.