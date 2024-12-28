Ambarella Inc. Signs Lease Agreement for New Executive Offices

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ambarella Corporation, has entered into a significant lease agreement. The company’s subsidiary has signed a Lease Agreement with The Quad Santa Clara, LLC to lease approximately 57,871 rentable square feet of office space located at 3001 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, California. This new space is set to become the new executive offices for Ambarella Inc.

The Lease has an initial term of 104 months and is expected to commence upon the completion of specific improvements to the facility, which are projected to finish by September 1, 2025. The agreement includes an option for the subsidiary to renew for an additional five years. Initially, the monthly basic rent obligation for the Facility will amount to $144,677.50, with an increment annually to $183,273.13 by 2033.

As part of the agreement, the Subsidiary will be providing an initial security deposit of $434,033, subject to reduction to $183,273 beginning in 2028 based on the achievement of certain financial metrics. Additionally, the Subsidiary will be responsible for its proportionate share of specific expenses related to the maintenance, repair, and operation of the Facility.

Ambarella Inc. anticipates filing the Lease as an exhibit to its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. The signing of this Lease Agreement marks a strategic move for Ambarella Inc. as it establishes a new central location for its executive operations.

The filing was formally signed by Michael Morehead, General Counsel, on behalf of Ambarella, Inc. on December 27, 2024. This transaction signals a significant development for the company as it progresses with its operational plans and prepares for further growth.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ambarella’s 8K filing here.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

