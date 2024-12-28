Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Helen Thornton Purchases 8,970 Shares

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton bought 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$35,162.40 ($21,840.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

