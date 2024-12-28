Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Helen Thornton Purchases 8,970 Shares

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Helen Thornton bought 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$35,162.40 ($21,840.00).
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Arena REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is 112.50%.
Arena REIT Company Profile
Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arena REIT
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.