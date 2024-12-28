Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Susan (Susie) Corlett Acquires 9,760 Shares

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett acquired 9,760 shares of Iluka Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.11 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of A$49,824.80 ($30,947.08).

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

