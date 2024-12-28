iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$68,125.80 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00.

TSE:IAG opened at C$133.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$138.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

