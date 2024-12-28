Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 19,106 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.58. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 382,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNMD. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

