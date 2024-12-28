Christian John Taubman Sells 16,333 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Redfin Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.29.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Redfin
Institutional Trading of Redfin
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redfin
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.