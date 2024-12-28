Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Ignacio Novoa Sells 134 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Ignacio Novoa sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.61, for a total transaction of $89,325.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666.61. The trade was a 99.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of MULN stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1,799.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

