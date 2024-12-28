National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Insider Marie-Chantal Gingras Sells 600 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$132.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$98.04 and a 12 month high of C$141.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

