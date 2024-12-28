Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 2,092 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FNF opened at $56.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

