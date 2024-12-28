Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Director Richard Kinzley Buys 5,000 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oklo Stock Down 5.2 %

Oklo stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

