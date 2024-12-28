Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $126,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,735.97. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

KEQU stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.