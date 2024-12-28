Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Daniel Raihani Purchases 1,714,150 Shares of Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani acquired 1,714,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$104,563.15 ($64,946.06).

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Daniel Raihani acquired 1,500,000 shares of Aurumin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($67,080.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Aurumin Limited explores and develops for gold properties. It holds interest in the Central Sandstone project, the Mount Dimer project, the Mount Palmer project, and the Johnson Range project located in the Western Australia. Aurumin Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

