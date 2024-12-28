Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,932,467 shares in the company, valued at $35,981,370.09. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GYRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.