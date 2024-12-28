Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,932,467 shares in the company, valued at $35,981,370.09. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
GYRE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
